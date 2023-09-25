The much-loved actress Sara Ali Khan has officially kick-started dubbing for her eagerly awaited film, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. With her incredible dedication and commitment, Sara has already had a phenomenal year, thanks to the success of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

The actress has consistently demonstrated her unwavering commitment to her craft and has garnered a devoted fan base with her impressive performances.

As Sara Ali Khan embarks on dubbing for her project, “Ae Watan Mere Watan,” anticipation is running high as audiences eagerly await to see her on the big screen once again. Taking to social media, she shares a picture from the sets, highlighting how she is back on the grind.

Sara Ali Khan’s exciting lineup of projects and determination toward her work have cemented her as one of Bollywood’s most promising and talented stars. With each role, Sara has showcased her versatility and passion for the art of storytelling, making her a favourite among both critics and audiences alike.

