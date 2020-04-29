Sara Ali Khan Gives Sapno Ki Rani A Quirky Twist & It Could Easily Be Used As A Dialogue

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable throwback photograph from her childhood days and disclosed who her “sapno ki rani” was.

Sara’s new picture on Instagram has garnered over 1.4 million likes currently. In the image, she is seen decked up in jewellery and make-up.

She captioned the image: “Mere sapno ki rani… hamesha main hi thi (I was always the queen of my dreams).”

Sara’s friend and actress Ananya Panday commented: “Loving this caption.”

Sara, an ardent social media user, keeps her fans and friends entertained with her regular posts, which gives a glimpse into her life.

Recently, she shared a photograph of herself with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan working out together.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal”, which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of “Coolie No.1“. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in “Atrangi Re”.

