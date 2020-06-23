Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has gone down memory lane and reminisced about her “Dangal” days in a throwback video on social media.

Sanya Malhotra took to Instagram, where she shared a string of videos of her practising wrestling for the film, where she essayed the role of Babita Phogat.

“Zor se throwbacks #dangal,” she captioned the clips.

“Dangal” is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film was based on the Phogat family of wrestlers. Superstar Aamir Khan played Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers.

The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurana, apart from Sanya Malhotra.

