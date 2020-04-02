Sanya Malhotra: “Everyone Who Gets Into Films Does Not Get A Chance To Experiment Like I Have”

After showing her talent in films like Dangal, Badhaai Ho, Patakha & Photograph, Sanya is looking forward to entertain fans with three upcoming films. However due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the things have become little difficult.

Meanwhile Sanya talked about the impact of shows and films on her. Talking to TOI, the actress said, “I grew up watching different kinds of shows and films and read so many different authors.”

“Today, I feel the need to lead different lives with different characters. The good part is that stories and characters also have so much variety to offer”, she further adds on how the scenario for her has changed today.

“When I am choosing a role, I follow my instinct. If my mind gravitates to a role, I take it up, regardless of the length. I don’t calculate much, and I have enjoyed everything I have done so far; none of the characters I have played is anything like the real me”, says Sanya which proves for her nothing matters except the connect she feels with the character she chooses to play, which in turn connects with the audiences well.

“Everyone who gets into films does not get a chance to experience and experiment so much, like I have”, shares Sanya who in a short span has carved a special space for herself in the industry.

Sanya is having a busy time as she has three projects lined up all different from one another, allowing her to experiment and connect with the audiences in versatile and different ways.

In 2020, the actress has a glorious array of characters she is going to give us on-screen. Sanya’s upcoming projects include ‘Shakuntala Devi‘ where Sanya will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan. She will also star in Guneet Monga’s Pagglait and Aurag Basu’s Ludo.

