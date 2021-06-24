The early mentor of acclaimed film cinematographer Santosh Sivan — his father popularly known as Sivan passed away here, Thursday, according to family sources.

Advertisement

He had fallen down in his house, here, and was hospitalised, when he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.

Advertisement

The 89-year-old, who began his studio — Santosh Sivan Studio in the heart of the state capital, began his career as a still photographer more than six decades ago and his studio has been the hub of all cultural activities over the years.

From a still photographer, he moved into the world of films and has produced, directed films and in 1991 the film. He directed ‘Abhayam’ that won the national film award for the best children’s film.

Santosh Sivan’s Father’s pictures have been carried in prestigious magazines like the National Geographic, Span, Newsweek to name a few.

Thank you Dad for everything! Difficult to imagine a world without you but we will continue to trudge d path you have paved for us, safe in d knowledge that u would b guiding us from your place in the clouds & stars. Forever indebted. #OmShanthi #Sivan pic.twitter.com/fx7eGOynGw — Sangeeth Sivan (@sangeethsivan) June 23, 2021

It was under his guidance that Santosh began his glittering film career as a photographer and has not looked back since.

Santosh Sivan has an elder brother Sangeeth, who is also an acclaimed film personality, so is his youngest brother Sanjeev, who is also a proven film personality. Sivan’s wife had already passed away earlier. They also have a daughter, Saritha.

The last rites would be held here on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sivan.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2: Dussehra Release Ruled Out, Yash Fans Need To Wait Longer To Witness Rocky Saga?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube