Sanjivani 2’s Surbhi Chandna Is ‘On A Holiday Mode’ & We Too Are Craving For A Vacay!

After Ishqbaaaz went off air in March this year, actress Surbhi Chandna took a long break and went for a holiday in London. In the show, people loved her character Anika and chemistry with Shivaansh aka Nakuul Mehta. Currently, Surbhi is playing one of the leads in Star Plus’ Sanjivani 2.

It has been more than a month since Sanjivani 2 is airing on TV. After shooting non-stop for the show, Surbhi Chandna treated herself with a small vacation this week. The actress took to her Instagram page to share pics from her holiday.

Surbhi captioned the photos, “Holiday Mode On #vacation”. In the pic she kept her look casual and opted for a knotted shirt & denim shorts. Chandna has not revealed the place where she is holidaying. But we are sure she’s having a lot of fun.

Check out the pics below:

Coming to Sanjivani 2, Surbhi Chandna plays the role of Dr Ishani in it. The show also stars Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Namit Khanna and Rohit Roy. Currently, Surbhi’s character is going through a lot of ups & downs and flak from her colleagues.

It’s the second season of Star Plus’ 2002 medical drama Sanjivani which starred Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli.

Are you enjoying Surbhi Chandna’s performance as Dr Ishani in Sanjivani 2? Let us know in the comments below.

