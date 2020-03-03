Sana Khan On Ex-Boyfriend Melvin Louis: “My Mother Met Him For Only 20 Minutes & Told Me He’s A Womanizer..."

Sana Khan is making headlines every now and then ever since, she revealed that her ex-boyfriend, Melvin Louis, cheated on her and abused her. Melvin is a popular choreographer and dancer and they dated for around a year before splitting up.

Sana has lately been quite vocal about her toxic relationship with Melvin and has been giving interviews speaking about the same. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Sana revealed that her mother didn’t like Melvin at all and said, “My mom just met him for 20 minutes and next morning she wakes up and she tells me, ‘I don’t know what it is, I just wanted to tell you that this guy is a womanizer, don’t even be his friend.’”

Sana also revealed how Melvin used to brainwash her and shared an incident about doing a collaboration together and said, “He abused me and like how you know, aap mummy ka gaali leke dete ho? And I lost it. I was crying because I couldn’t believe that the man I love is abusing me.”

Talking about molesting other girls, Sana revealed that she recently met a girl who also shared her story and said, “I’ve one girl, who just met me and started going to his Bandra batches, then this guy tried molesting her. She said that I left the classes, she’s 16 years old now, still underage and she’s like, if you ever need me, I’m gonna talk about it.”

She concluded by saying that there’s something huge coming out very soon. She already has a half file ready and is just waiting for more and then will make the big revelation. It’s huge than cheating on someone, beating someone or abusing someone, Sana revealed.

