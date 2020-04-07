EXCLUSIVE! Salman Khan’s Transacts The First Instalment Of 6 Crores For 20,000 Daily Wage Workers

News of Salman Khan helping daily wage workers has been doing rounds on social media. We got in touch with BN Tiwari who is the president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to see what’s the current status about the same.

In an exclusive conversation with him, BN Tiwari revealed that Salman Khan has completed transferring the first transaction which sums up to 6 crores. There’s another instalment in the process about which Tiwari spilled the beans.

When asked about the first transaction, BN Tiwari said, “Yes, we’ve received the first instalment from Salman Khan. He has donated Rs. 3000 for 20,000 workers. This is the first instalment and in the second instalment he will give another 3000.”

We also asked him when will be the second instalment coming in, to which he replied, “In another 10-15 days. If we give them all together, the speed of spending the money could increase. Everyone has received their respective amount.”

Salman Khan’s NGO Being Human has been providing for people with their education and medical needs. The actor is doing his bit and had even recorded a message requesting his fans and the citizens of the country to stay indoors and stay protected amid this tough scenario.

FWICE had earlier announced the shutting down of all the film, television and web series shooting as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. However, this decision impacted the daily wage earners the most. Bollywood stars are now coming forward to lend them monetary help which will enable them to survive during these unfortunate days.

