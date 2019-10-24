Salman Khan’s Radhe Is A Sequel To Wanted? The Superstar Answers

Yesterday, Salman Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming action-drama, Dabangg 3. The trailer was unveiled in Mumbai in the presence of media and a lot of fans. Dabangg 3 is helmed by Prabhudheva and after this film, Khan and the director will work together again for Radhe.

A few weeks ago, Salman Khan announced his next with Prabhudheva after walking out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. Now, Radhe will be hitting the screens on Eid 2020. Since the news of this film was announced, a lot of people thought that it’s a sequel to Wanted. At the trailer launch, the Kick actor was asked about the same.

Salman said, “The name Radhe was actually in Tere Naam and then after we used it in Wanted. But this is a completely different film. It has got nothing to do with Wanted. If we go in that format, toh yeh Wanted ka baap hai.”

Well, now we can’t wait to know what the film is exactly about.

Coming to Dabangg 3, the film is a prequel to Salman Khan’s superhit cop drama which started in 2010. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. Dabangg 3 will hit the screens on December 20, 2019.

Are you excited to see Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in his December release? Did you like the trailer of D3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

