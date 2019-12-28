Salman Khan got the biggest gift of his 54th birthday in the form of Arpita Khan Sharma’s baby girl, Ayat. The actor at a media interaction looked elated and shared how 27th December is going to be a double celebration from next year.

When asked about the meaning of ‘Ayat’, Salman Khan shared, “There were two names, Sifara and Ayat. So, Arpita went ahead with Ayat. It is a very beautiful name. All the names of our family members start either with S or with A. Ayat means verse.”

Now, astrologer Mr. Jumaani is getting in donning his professional cap and getting into the details of the little muchkin’s name.

“Sister, Arpita gifts Salman Khan a niece on none other than 27/12, the same as the Superstar’s DOB! Furthermore, both their Primary Numbers (27= 9, Mars) & Destiny Numbers are the same as 27+12+1965= 6, Venus, and 27+12+2019= 6 again! Additionally,their Zodiac ruler, 8 (Saturn) is also the same!”

An even better gift to the ‘Khan-daan’ would be a Numerologically designed name for their bundle of joy!

“As far as #TereNaam is concerned, ‘Ayat A Sharma’ is what adds up best according to numbers, as this would give a sum of 24 or 6, her luckiest number! A Number ‘9, 6 & 8’ combo like them was Yash Chopra, a follower who used the same Numbers often too! 3,6,9 are a family of Numbers & Yash ji used these No’s in most of the film titles as well as the release dates to his best interest.

Yash Chopra added to 36 {9} while Yash Raj Films added to No 33 or 6, Venus, same as Wold’s biggest entertainers, Walt Disney, Columbia Pictures, Warner Brothers or ‘Shah Rukh Khan’!”

Bollywood’s biggest Blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge adds to 6 too! Yash Ji also brought Dil To Pagal Hai, Rab Ne Banadi Jodi, Chandni & many other films on the same too!

So that does indicate a successful future for the little Ayat. Calls for celebrations, isn’t it?

