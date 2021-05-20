On May 20, 2016, Omung Kumar’s biographical drama, Sarbjit, hit the screen. The film was based on the life of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian man sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1991 for alleged terrorism and spying. But did you know, Salman Khan played a pivotal role in fighting for the freedom of this man in real life?

Well, this is true. The Dabangg actor’s 2012 tweets were an efforts to free Sarabjit Singh, but this episode was excluded from the film. While in most cases, biopics leave out details here and there as part of cinematic liberties, reports suggest that the decision to airbrush Salman from the film may have had something to do with his past relationship with the film’s leading lady Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aka Dalbir Kaur.

As reported by First Post in May 2016, Dalbir Kaur and Sarabjit’s daughter met Salman Khan on the sets of Dabangg 2 and requested him to help intensify the efforts to free Sarabjit. The actor obliged and tweeted about the same by launching an online signature campaign to free the falsely accused Indian on whom Sarbjit is based.

In his tweets, Salman Khan had written, “Sarabjit strayed into pakistan 3 months after the blasts n was taken in custody as manjit singh, case of mistaken identity.22yrs in jail” In another tweet, he added, “4 FIRs lodged did not contain sarabjits name or description. Sarabjit was arrested on aug30,1990 at kasur border 4 illegal crossing in2 pak”

However, this incident was omitted from the Omung Kumar directed biographical drama. Reports even suggested that Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not being on talking terms might have been why the makers edited this detail from Sarbjit. At the same time, a spokesperson from the film cited a different reason for the Radhe actor not being a part of the film. The spokesperson said that since the struggles of Sarabjit were pervasive and hence, the Salman chapter has been eliminated from the film.

Now let us throw a question your way. Isn’t it ironic that a movie based on Dalbir Kaur’s fight and efforts to free her innocent brother Sarabjit from a death sentence would exclude an effort made by a star like Salman Khan? Sarabjit Singh passed away in May 2013, which is less than a year since Salman started the campaign that could have been helped in proving he was innocent.

Omung Kumar’s Sarbjit starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadda and Darshan Kumar.

