Salman Khan’s Co-Star Mohit Baghel Passes Away Because None Of The Hospitals Admitted Him Due To COVID-19 Scare?

2020 is proving to be a disastrous year for everyone around the world. After Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Manmeet Singh, we now have yet another untimely demise in Bollywood. Salman Khan’s Ready co-star Mohit Baghel has passed away due to Cancer.

He was recently seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi. Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa got emotional on Twitter and posted a tweet about the same.

Raaj wrote (in Hindi), “Mohit, my brother what was the hurry to go? I had told you that the entire industry has stopped for you, you get well and then we’d start shooting. You act very well, and that’s why I will wait for you on the sets of our next film, and you would have to come).”

Mohit Baghel’s co-star Parineeti Chopra also took to Twitter to express grief, “One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIPBrown heart #JabariyaJodi,” she wrote.

One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP🤎 #JabariyaJodi https://t.co/b0Gr6GpCxg — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 23, 2020

A source close to TellyChakkar revealed, “Mohit was in his hometown Mathura and passed away this morning as his health deteriorated and none of the hospitals admitted him because of the COVID scare”

They also contacted Naagin 4 actress Paree Pandey who has been close to Mohit. She said, “We were very good friends. I’m numb. Can’t talk much. He was treated apparently and was fine, but then the unfortunate happened”.

Mohit Baghel’s upcoming movie was Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Mohit had already started to shoot for his role in January.

