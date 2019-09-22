There is no doubt that the Dabangg franchise is one of the most loved Salman Khan films amongst the audience. After the first two blockbuster hits, Salman is now once again prepping to enthrall the audience with Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha & Saiee Manjrekar. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to make the film look thrilling. Rumour has it that Bhai has even turned a dialogue writer for the film.

Salman is already quite engaged with the film and now it is said that he is also giving his inputs to the makers and scriptwriters. Reportedly, these suggestions and inputs given by Salman have been considered by the team as well. Many dialogues were modified accordingly as per Bhai’s recommendation.

However, we have found out that the rumour is not at all true. According to a report by Spotboye, a source has revealed that no such thing of this sort is happening. The source revealed, “Salman Khan turning dialogue writer for Dabangg 3 is baseless and untrue. There is no credibility to this piece of news.”

Also starring Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo, Arbaaz Khan, newbie Saiee Manjrekar, the film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee will essay Salman’s love interest from his younger days in the film. South star Kiccha Sudeep will essay the role of the antagonist and has many crucial, power-packed fight scenes with Salman. The film will release in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Dabangg 3 is slated for December, 2019 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!