Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today after his long battle with cancer. The actor had come back to India post his treatment in New York but was still not fit. He was hospitalised for the last two weeks and was shifted to ICU last night.

Ever since the news of Rishi Kapoor passing away broke out, fans all over the world and celebs are pouring out their heart and sharing grief.

Salman Khan who was having his own problems with Rishi Kapoor for past some time also took to Twitter and paid his respect to the late actor. His tweet read as, “Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends…”

Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor have earlier worked in the 2002 film Yeh Hai Jalwa. However, problems broke into them during Sonam Kapoor’s marriage. Salman wanted Rishi to even apologise for disrespecting his family.

Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends… — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 30, 2020

In an interview, without taking Rishi Kapoor’s name Salman had said, “If that person keeps on disrespecting me or any member of my family, I refuse to give him due regard. There are one or two families from whom I have not got that respect and love. That’s where it ends. Some people from the industry will never be welcomed in my home.”

“I definitely believe that whether someone is a senior or a junior, you shouldnt be disrespectful to them. Especially, if you are working with them. However, if that person is taking you for an idiot and is being disrespectful, then thats not done, concluded Salman. It doesnt matter which family you belong to, its how you are and how people accept you. One good thing about Bobby is that he understood this and said he wanted to work.” he added.

Who had thought that there problems will end like this one day?

