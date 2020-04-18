The fact that Salman Khan is living at his Panvel farmhouse with his family is no secret. While it has not been confirmed but there are strong possibilities of the superstars rumored GF Iulia Vantur too staying with the Khandaan at the farmhouse.

But now, with his recent video, looks like all speculations come to an end and one can safely say that Iulia Vantur is certainly living in with her BF (rather alleged BF) Salman Khan at the Panvel farmhouse. The video sees Iulia having a live chat with some and a curious Salman Khan suddenly pops into the frame trying to figure out who his GF is talking to.

A visibly embarrassed Iulia shoos Khan away but can be seen looking at Salman and blushing even after he has left the frame. Well it certainly is a very cute rapport that the duo seems to be sharing with each other. Take a look at the video here:

meanwhile, Salman Khan has been rather active on his social media handles and trying his best to create awareness around the pandemic Coronavirus that has caused the world to practically come to a standstill.

Salman Khan is at the Panvel farmhouse with brother Sohail Khan’s son, sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma and kids. It is also being said that Alvira Agnihotra, husband Atul and friend Waluscha D’Souza and Jacqueline Fernandez too are at the farmhouse after they got stuck there owing to the lockdown.





