Salman Khan & Rohit Shetty’s Collab Is Definitely On The Cards; Is It For Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2?

Salman Khan’s franchises are something every cinegoer craves for! Rohit Shetty, on the other hand, is the one and only action king in Bollywood! But what if there’s a fusion of both. Can you imagine the blockbuster records their union will make at the box office? Looks like it might just be happening as not Sajid Nadiadwala but Rohit may just be coming on-board for the direction of Kick 2! No kidding, here’s why we say so.

According to a recent report by a leading entertainment portal, Pinkvilla, Salman who is also producing the sequel of the Kick franchise, is keen on getting Rohit on-board for the project, and Sajid is totally okay with the decision. In fact, he’s excited too! A source close to the development reveals the same as, “Sajid Nadiadwala has been working on the script on Kick 2 relentlessly in the past one year. They have fine-tuned it and now, it’s almost locked. Salman returns with Jacqueline Fernandez for the sequel and the producer and the superstar discussed the idea of roping in Rohit to direct part two. Sajid is extremely fond of Rohit and he has already discussed the whole idea with him.”

“Rohit will be a perfect fit to make Kick 2 because the film is high on action and car chase sequences, something that Rohit is a master at. Plus, bringing Rohit and Salman’s combination for this film will add more star value to it.”

And wait, there’s more to it as this isn’t the only project Salman and Rohit are talking about. “Rohit also has a script of his own which he’s pitched to Salman. If Kick 2 doesn’t work out immediately, they might sit together on the other film.” Celebration calls all the way as either way a Salman-Shetty union seems to be totally happening!

Salman himself during the Bharat promotions also had confirmed the same. When asked about rumours, he clarified, “Why is it a rumour? Rohit and I have talked about working together. There is nothing definite yet. If our talks materialise into something, you’ll hear about it.”

How excited are you to see this duo collaborate for a magnum opus? Share your views with us in the comment section below!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!