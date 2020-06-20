Salman Khan’s Dabangg Was Secretly Edited By THIS Famous Bollywood Filmmaker, Deets Inside!

Salman Khan has been in the news lately but not for good reasons. The actor has found himself in all kinds of troubles after Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide. Among all Bollywood stars who are being trolled for bullying outsiders, Salman is also there.

Recently his Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap also alleged Salman Khan for ruining his career. However, this story is not about any kind of negativity that is going around but something really interesting.

It was recently revealed by Bollywood Hungama that Dabangg was earlier supposed to be a serious cop film. However, when Salman insisted to add humour and songs in it, the filmshaped up differently. Now the latest addition to the story is that the first copy of the film was 4 hours long and David Dhawan had helped Abhinav Kashyap in editing the film and that too without taking any credit.

A source has been quoted as saying by the portal, “The rough cut of the film was around 4 hours long. Abhinav Kashyap, along with editor Pranav Dhiwar, then brought the duration down to 2 hours 40 minutes. However, the film still didn’t seem satisfying for Salman and Arbaaz Khan. This is when Salman approached director David Dhawan. David and Salman have a great relationship and both have collaborated on hit projects like Judwaa, Biwi No 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner etc. Also, David Dhawan has been an editor at one point and has edited memorable films like Saaransh, Naam, Sultanat etc and many of his own directorials as well.”

The source added how Dabangg was brought down to the duration of 2 hours 5 minutes with the help of David Dhawan, “Salman requested David Dhawan to see if he can work his magic. And sure enough, David ji made good use of his editing skills. He not only brought down the duration to just 2 hours and 5 minutes, he also ensured that the film retained its essence. His version didn’t even compromise on the entertainment quotient. Even the Khans were happy and they decided to lock this version. Interestingly, David ji refused to take credit. He’s not even mentioned in ‘Special Thanks’ disclaimer in the beginning.”

However, the source insists that Abhinav Kashyap still deserves the credit for Dabangg. “This doesn’t mean Abhinav Kashyap shouldn’t get credit. It’s because he shot the film so well and extracted fine performances that David Dhawan was able to edit it nicely. It was a team effort at the end of the day and everyone in the team was involved in the super-success of this flick, from Salman to Arbaaz to Abhinav to Sonakshi Sinha to music directors Sajid-Wajid and Lalit Pandit to Malaika Arora to Sonu Sood to David Dhawan and many others.”

Dabangg upon release proved to be a huge hit at the Box Office. The film collected 139 crores back in 2010. Not just it was Salman’s first 100 crores grosser but also a film which brought him back in the Box Office game. After Dabangg, he gave back to back 100 crores, 200 crores, and 300 crores grossers.

