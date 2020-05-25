Other than movies, superstar Salman Khan is known for his friendships. The actor has always helped his friends whenever they needed him. One such bond he shares is with his bodyguard Shera. Shera has been with him for the past 25 years and they have developed a bond for the lifetime. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Eid, Shera took to his social media account and shared a picture with none other than Salman Khan.

Amid the lockdown, Salman Khan is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse which is on the outskirts of Mumbai, where he has the company of Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa and a few others. The picture that Shera posted was taken at Salman’s farmhouse only.

Shera took to Instagram to post the picture with Salman Khan and along with sharing the picture, he wrote – “My EID is never complete without my Maalik @BeingsalmanKhan. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy with your family at home. #EidMubarak #SalmanKhan #Beingsheraa #Sheraa #Stayhomestaysafe”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Even in the lockdown, Salman Khan hasn’t stopped working. The Dabangg actor has released two new singles – Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina which have been shot at his Panvel farmhouse. Both videos have been loved by the actor’s fans.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the action movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. Khan also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.

