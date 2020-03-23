It’s Salman Khan Mania Across The Billboards Of India Attracting The Younger Population Of The Country

It’s no surprise that Salman Khan enjoys a fandom like nobody else and owing to his massive popularity amongst all generations, the actor is also a favourite of brands too.

Recently, Salman Khan was also signed as the brand ambassador for a popular beverage brand. The brand launched its new campaign with the star and it went viral in no time.

The beverage brand has also plastered Salman Khan on billboards across India given the Pan Indian appeal that he enjoys. The actor is also immensely popular with the younger generation and has a strong influence on them.

When it comes to fans, Salman has created a league of his own and he proves it every time his films hit the silver screens. The actor’s films see the highest footfalls at the cinemas during his releases.

Salman has built an impressive filmography and has become a household name in the process. Our superstar has time and again proved that he can keep the masses interested in his every move and that’s what keeps his fans glued to him. Salman is gearing up for his next release Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai which will hit the theatres on Eid – 22nd May 2020.

