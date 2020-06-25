Sonu Nigam has stirred quite a controversy with his claims about favouritism and the “music mafia”. In a series of videos that Nigam has shared on his social media handles, he has opened up about how big music labels prefer to work only with a handful of singers and composers. Now, the singer’s claims against Bhushan Kumar have resonated with music composer, Salim Merchant.

Salim Merchant has opened up about the videos shared by Sonu Nigam and said that there is nothing wrong about what he has said. Verifying all the claims made by Sonu, Merchant told Hindustan Times, “It is not just the singers the composers are also going through a tough time. The record labels he is talking about has certain music directors and singers they work with. There are certain artistes they have signed. There is definitely that favouritism for certain artistes and composers, which these labels work with.”

Further opening up about the claims, Salim Merchant said, “There are lot of composers like me, who don’t want to do just one song in the film. Sonu Nigam has not said anything wrong. Whatever he has said is the truth. There are singers who get called and they get dumped later on. There are so many directors who want to work with composers like ourselves, but when it reaches the record labels, they have their own conditions and they feel they cannot work with us.”

Meanwhile, Salim Merchant shed light on one such instance that has happened to him. “Sulaiman and I had worked on a project with a new director. The music turned out so good that it helped them get a really big actor on board. Then they took it to a big production house/record company, and they said, ‘we love the film, but please change the composers.’ They have some personal vendetta against us, I don’t know why. It is about time that people find about it.”

Meanwhile, for those of you who have joined in late, Sonu Nigam raised his voice around the “music mafia” after the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The singer also said that given the current functioning of the music industry, there soon will be cases of suicides in the music industry as well.

Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar has lashed out at Sonu in a video she shared yesterday.

