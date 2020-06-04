Sajid Khan Pens A Heartfelt Note For His Brother Wajid Khan, Calls Him “Jannat Ka Rockstar”

Music director Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo is known for his compositions for Salman Khan’s popular movies such as ‘Wanted‘ and ‘Dabangg’. Wajid Khan passed away on Monday morning at 42 due to coronavirus complications that led to kidney issues. Since the news of his demise came, his close ones are paying homage to him on social media. Now his brother and co-music director Sajid Khan has penned an emotional note for his late brother.

Wajid Khan was laid to rest at Versova cemetery in the afternoon in the presence of close friends and family members. His brother Sajid Khan has been sharing emotional posts on social media dedicated to Wajid. In his recent post, music composer Sajid Khan penned down a note for the late rockstar.

Sajid Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of them and along with it, he wrote – “I’m in this world with mummy and you’re in that world with papa. Love you brother. My jannat ka rockstar”.

On Wednesday, Sajid paid tribute to his brother by sharing a video of him and along with it, he wrote – ”Duniya chut gayi, sab kuch chuta, na tune kabhi music chodda, na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere khushi mein, meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega”.

Meanwhile, Sajid-Wajid’s mother Razina Khan has also been tested positive for the coronavirus and she has been admitted to Mumbai’s Surana Hospital in Chembur, the same hospital where Wajid was admitted.

