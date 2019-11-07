Saina Nehwal Biopic: Video Of Parineeti Chopra Shooting For A Sequence Goes VIRAL!

Parineeti Chopra is all geared up and leaving no stone unturned to make her part perfect in the Saina Nehwal biopic. While the pictures of her prep are all over the internet, a new video of her shooting for a scene has gone viral and here is everything you would want to know about the same.

Actors these days go the extra mile to make their characters perfect and as authentic as possible. Parineeti following the same got into a rigorous schedule of preparation to get into Saina’s character and play her in the most authentic way possible.

In the video that went viral Parineeti can be seen shooting for a warm-up scene with a co-star. The scene is a conversation between the two while they are in the middle of their workout. She can be seen wearing sports attire.

Catch the video right here:

Recently it was in the news that Parineeti will be staying in the Ram Sheth Thakur International Sports Complex based in Mumbai for two weeks to prepare for the film. The actress herself had shared this piece of information with her fans.

Talking about the same, a source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed, “Parineeti has been seen taking an early morning run around the stadium regularly and also playing badminton at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex later at night, even whilst shooting through the day”.

The film is being directed by Amole Gupte who said, “Shooting and working out has gone hand in hand for Parineeti throughout the film’s schedule. Badminton sessions, gym sessions and runs in the stadium. The academy is austere and simple and I feel excited and proud to see Parineeti adapt to this sportsman’s life with dedication and commitment”.

Saina Nehwal biopic is already on floors and the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

