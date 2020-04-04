Saif Ali Khan Requests Wife Kareena Kapoor For THIS Lessons & We Want It Too!

Since Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined Instagram, she keeps sharing insights into her life with hubby Saif Ali Khan. According to her posts, Saif is using the self-isolation period to indulge in some reading and gardening. However, her hubby has also shown some interest in yoga.

Saif, during a recent interview, has shared his entire lockdown routine. The actor revealed that his day begins early with exercising alongside his wife and then chasing his son Taimur around the house for at least the first half of the day. He said, “I wake up early and get some exercise in. Fortunately, we have a treadmill at home and I’m coaxing Kareena to give me some yoga lessons. Chasing my kid (Taimur) around the house is also a good workout”.

Saif told Mumbai Mirror that Kareena has been impressed with his spaghetti and meatballs. Since the lockdown prohibits everyone from leaving, Saif also makes sure to interact with the rest of the family over the weekend. Earlier this week, Saif and Kareena pledged donations to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief fund (Maharashtra) in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

Both wife and husband have tasted big success recently, Kareena with Good News and Saif with Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!