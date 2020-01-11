Saif Ali Khan On Tanhaji’s Udhaybhan VS Khilji Comparisons: “Appreciate That Ranveer Singh Has Set The Bar High”

Ever since the trailer of Ajay Devgn’s historical war drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was dropped, fans have been waiting for the release of the film. But what caught the fancy of the viewers was the uncanny resemblances of Saif Ali Khan’s character, Udhaybhan, to that of Ranveer Singh’s Khiliji from Padmavaat.

Ever since, comparisons have been doing rounds between both the characters, all over the internet. And now, Saif has finally broken his silence on the constant comparisons that are being drawn. The Cocktail actor says he has no qualms being compared to another actor.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in his recent interview, Saif said the similarities between both the characters were never on his mind while filming for his part. “It wasn’t on my mind, when I started playing this role. But I appreciate that Ranveer has set the bar high for essaying a historical character in Hindi films. The roles I play are usually original, and I’ve never had to take inspiration from anyone, nor have I found my work being compared to anyone else’s. I’m happy to be compared with another actor’s performance. I feel people will realize that both the roles are completely different once they watch the film.”

Tanhaji will also see Saif reuniting with an old co-star in terms of Ajay Devgn after the duo was last seen together in the 2006 released, Omkara. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is directed by Om Raut and the film hit theaters on the 10th of January, 2020.

The film features Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

