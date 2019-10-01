Rohit Shetty is popularly known as Bollywood’s hit machine and has successfully entertained the audience with its brand of comedy over the years. A few months ago, the collaboration of Shetty and Farah Khan was announced and it is touted to be for Satte Pe Satta remake. Now amidst all such reports, Shetty has bagged rights of another movie, which is Telugu hit Geetha Govindam.

Geetha Govindam which released last year, originally features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Madanna. The movie was big box office hit and reportedly, Rohit Shetty is planning to back its Hindi remake as a producer but may come on-board as director.

The trade source from the industry quotes, “He has his hands full. But then if the need arises, he may direct the film as well. But at the moment, he is figuring out the logistics of the film and has issued a public notice that he is taking over the rights of the movie. The timing is such that even Arjun Reddy which was remade as the superhit Kabir Singh had the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda in a grey shade,” reports Deccan Chronicle.

Recently, speaking to media, Ranveer Singh praised his Simmba director and said he always wanted to be his hero.

“Rohit is the king of the action-entertainment and the masala genre. I always wanted to be his hero and when I got this opportunity, I gave it my all. Both of us are entertainers at our core – we like entertaining the audiences to the hilt,” Ranveer said.

