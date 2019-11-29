RJ-Actor Mantra On Working With Ashutosh Gowariker In Panipat: “A Long-Cherished Dream Is Fulfilled”

Well known Anchor-Actor-RJ Mantra, who will be seen playing the role of Najib ad-Dawlah in Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming historical drama “Panipat“, says it was his dream to work with the Oscar-nominated director.

“It was a long-cherished dream to work with Ashutosh sir. He is simply tremendous. We have all put our heart and soul into the film. It is a very tough character as Najib ad-Dawlah is malleable and cunning at the same time. Hoping I have done justice to the character, I am waiting for the audience’s reaction on the long-awaited spectacle,” Mantra said.

The film is based on the third battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Marathas and Ahmed Shah Abdali in 1761. “Panipat” stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and backed by Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and also features seasoned actors like Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapuri and Monish Bahl among others in pivotal roles.

Panipat is slated for a release on the 6th Of December 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!