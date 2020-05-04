Bollywood actors on Monday took to social media to urge for free train travel for jobless migrant workers returning to their hometowns amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

This comes in the wake of the news that many migrants, most of whom are daily wage labourers rendered jobless owing to the current lockdown, have to pay for train tickets in order to travel to their hometowns.

“We as a country should bear the cost of migrants going back to their homes. Train services should be free. They (Labourers) are already burdened with no pay & no place to stay compounded with the fear of #covid19 infection,” tweeted Ritesh Deshmukh.

Sonu Sood opined that in addition to bearing their cost of travel, the migrant workers should be given some money so that they can sustain for a few. “I feel the travel of all migrants to their respective homes should be totally free. In fact they should be given some money so that when they reach their homes at least they have something to survive for a day or two. Free trains & busses should run from every state,” he wrote.

Javed Akhtar tweeted: “Since the govt of Indian and its states have decided to charge the unemployed starving homeless and helpless migrant worker for the railway ticket. Let some credible NGO raise funds to help these migrant workers to pay for their travel. We all will donate for this cause.”

Adil Hussain shared: “Railway is Asking Fares from migrant workers to transport them back home. I would urge you to waive off their fares completely and provide them with food for the whole journey. Also help them to reach their respective villages after they reach the nearest station @RailMinIndia.”

Taking a sarcastic dig at the government, actress Sandhya Mridul expressed: “Making the migrants pay is ok. Actually why take the train? As long they walk under the flowers they are blessed. #Unbelievable #PMCaresFunds.”

Ranvir Shorey also pointed a finger at the petal-showering incident by Indian Air Force’s (IAF) fighter jets on Sunday with a tweet where he said: “Planes showering petals, instead of free trains for poor migrants. New Parliament building, instead of MPs that work. Jaane bhi do, yaaron.. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @RailMinIndia”

