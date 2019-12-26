Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza’s Love Blooms As They ‘Tie The Knot’

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of the cutest couples in B-Town. The two lovebirds, who were first seen on the big screen in Tere Naal Love Hogaya, tied the knot in 2012 and have been painting the town red even since the nuptials. The couple is now a happy family with two sons – Riaan and Rahyl.

Genelia often shares her and Riteish’s loving moments with her fans, and her recent post around Christmas is winning the internet. The actress took to Instagram and shared a video in which her husband Riteish can be seen tying her red tie in front of a mirror.

Genelia captioned the video as, “It’s never too late to tie a knot #alliwantforchristmasisyou.” She can be seen giving cute expressions while “All I Want Is You For Christmas” plays in the background and hubby Ritesh is seen busy tying the tie for her.

Ritesh too shared the video on his social media page and wrote, “#BossLady #MerryChristmas @geneliad #retro #love #KehDuTumhe”

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Milap Milan Zaveri’s Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. He was also seen in Housefull 4 and Total Dhamaal this year which went on to be massive hits. The actor now has Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff in his kitty. Riteish will essay the role of the antagonist in the film.

As for Genelia, she has taken a break from films. She was last seen in Lai Bhaari opposite her husband Riteish in 2015. Before that, Genelia worked in 2012 released film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya with Riteish.

