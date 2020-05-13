Here’s What Rishi Kapoor Had To Say About Having Just 45 People At Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Wedding

Rishi Kapoor’s demise hit the film industry like a storm. Ever since the actor passed away due to Leukemia, his co-actors and friends have been sharing memories they had with the veteran. Now, Meena Iyer who has written Rishi Kapoor’s book, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, has opened up about many things related to the actor including his desire to see Ranbir getting married.

Author Meena Iyer revealed that Kapoor was very sensitive about what was written about son Ranbir Kapoor. The reason was that Rishi was very proud of Ranbir Kapoor and did not want any unnecessary controversial things written about him. On a few occasions, the Mulk actor had expressed his desire to see Ranbir getting married while he is alive. The actor was also fine with whoever Ranbir wanted to get married and even if his son wanted an extremely private wedding. Unfortunately, none of it happened.

In an interview with Bangalore Mirror, Meena Iyer opened up on the late actor’s desire saying, “Rishi Kapoor said to me that he would be okay if Ranbir wanted an intimate wedding. ‘It’s their call. I am okay with 45-odd people too. I will tell my friends, well-wishers to bless them. I will apologise and explain that everyone couldn’t be invited because Ranbir is a private person. I respect his privacy”.

Meena also revealed that Kapoor was very critical about his own films, as he was criticized for his role in Housefull 2. But the actor was happy about the fact that he got to spend quality time with his brother Randhir Kapoor while shooting.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor’s family and relatives came together for the 13th-day prayer meet of the actor’s death. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and a few others were present during the prayer meet.

