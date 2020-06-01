RIP Wajid Khan! From Soni De Nakhre In Partner To Dabangg Title Track, 20 Sajid-Wajid Songs Which Will Always Entertain You

The Hindi music industry got a huge blow today as famous music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away. It’s being said that the famous music composer died because of Coronavirus. But at the same time, there are some reports which suggest that he had problems with the kidney going on.

Whatever the cause of Wajid Khan’s death be, one thing is certain that it’s a big loss for the music industry especially for a large section of the audience who always cherished his songs.

Wajid Khan along with his brother Sajid started their journey as a music composer in 1998 with film Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya. Sajid & Wajid composed one song Teri Jawani in the album and it was liked by people at that time. The album was mainly composed by Himesh Reshammiya and Jatin-Lalit.

Then in 1999 along with Himesh again they composed 4 songs for the film Hello Brother. In the same year, they composed a full music album of Sonu Nigam titled Deewana. The songs of that album are still fresh and stand as few of the most romantic songs of the Hindi music industry so far. This was just a beginning for the duo and they never looked back again. In their musical journey of more than 2 decades, they gave music to several big films like Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Welcome, Wanted, Main Aur Mrs. Khanna. However, it was Dabangg which took their craze on an altogether new level. The album was a huge chartbuster and its songs especially the Title track, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Munni Badnaam Huyi remained on top of the popular charts for a long time.

Post Dabangg, they composed the albums of several films like Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Teri Meri Kahaani, Ek Tha Tiger, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Chashme Baddoor, Main Tera Hero, Jai Ho, Heropanti, Singh Is Bling, Judwaa 2, Satyameva Jayate, Dabangg 3 and others.

Even in the lockdown, they composed a few songs like Pyar Karona, Bhai Bhai for Salman Khan.

In his career, Wajid Khan along with Sajid made a great name among masses. Their music was hugely popular in the audience especially those in 2-tier and 3-tier cities. In fact, one of the biggest reasons behind the great hype of films like Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, Singh Is Bling, and many more even before their release was the music of Sajid-Wajid.

But that’s not it, Wajid Khan was also a lyricist and singer. From Do You Wanna Partner & Soni De Nakhre in 2008 to Tajdar-e-Haram in Satyameva Jayate in 2018, he sang more than 50 songs in his career. He also wrote lyrics for around 10 songs in his career. Famous Dabangg 2 song Fevicol Se was written by him.

But now all we are left with is the memories of Wajid Khan and here are some of the best songs of him which you can always enjoy. Have a look:

1) Surili Akhiyon Wale (Veer)

2) Tere Mast Mast (Dabangg)

3) Ab Mujhe Raat Din (Deewana)

4) Is Kadar Pyaar Hai (Deewana)

5) Deewana Tera (Deewana)

6) Soni De Nakhre (Partner)

7) Rab Kare (Mujhse Shaadi Karogi)

8) Tune Saath Jo Mera (Tere Naam)

9) Dhadhang Dhang (Rowdy Rathore)

10) Chinta Ta Chita Chita (Rowdy Rathore)

11) Jalwa (Wanted)

12) Rabba (Main Aur Mrs Khanna)

13) Mashallah (Ek Tha Tiger)

14) Maa Tujhhe Salaam (One of the Title Tracks)

15) Mannata (Heroes)

16) Besharmi Ki Height (Main Tera Hero)

17) Palat (Main Tera Hero)

18) Shanivaar Raati (Main Tera Hero)

19) Tung Tung Baaje (Singh Is Bling)

20) Dil Kare Chu Che (Singh Is Bling)

Rest In Peace Wajid Khan!

