Richa Chadha Answers Vivek Agnihotri’s Claims Of Not Voicing Her Opinions, Like Co-Star Kangana Ranaut

Richa Chadha has always been open about her opinions and speaking about what she feels is right. Be it the Naxal debate or the recent JNU protests, the Panga actress has never refrained to take a stand. The actress was present at a promotional function of her upcoming film Panga along with Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and was taken a dig at by Vivek Agnihotri for being quite.

It all started when Kangana was asked about her opinion on the Nirbhaya case. She slammed senior lawyer Indira Jaising for supporting the convicts of the rape case. She said, “That lady should be locked in jail with them for four days. She needs it. What kind of women are these who feel sympathetic? Such women gave birth to monsters. These women give birth to people who feel sympathy for, feel love for such people, murderers.”

Vivek shared this video of hers and bashed Richa for keeping quiet on the issue. He said, “Total disrupter. Even her co-star, who openly supports #ShaheenBagh and #UrbanNaxals is quiet. Because even they know they can’t support traitors openly in a press conference. Also, why speak openly when lying and virtue signalling on SM needs no courage.”

Total disrupter. Even her co-star, who openly supports #ShaheenBagh and #UrbanNaxals is quiet. Because even they know they can’t support traitors openly in a press conference. Also, why speak openly when lying and virtue signalling on SM needs no courage. https://t.co/PxqeY4KKNA — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 23, 2020

Richa made sure she gave it back to the filmmaker and posted a tweet saying that she still supports her political views and did not talk about the Nirbhaya issue because she was not asked the question. She tweeted, “Sir ji, Kangana and I decided to not discuss politics, If the press HAD asked me the same question, I’d have shared my thoughts. I still support the brave women at #ShaheenBagh, by the Home Ministry’s own admission, there ain’t no Tukde Tukde gang. PFA RTI.”

After her unabashed reply, Vivek tweeted back by saying, “Thanks for explaining. “Societies die because wise people speak when they must not and keep quiet when they need to speak.” Btw, I filed an RTI & confirmed that officially Gandhi was neither a Mahatma nor a Rashtrapati. And the only Bhakts were Hanuman, Tulsidas and Meerabai.”

Thanks for explaining. “Societies die because wise people speak when they must not and keep quiet when they need to speak.” Btw, I filed a RTI & confirmed that officially Gandhi was neither a Mahtama nor a Rashtrapita. And the only Bhakts were Hanuman, Tulsidas and Meerabai. https://t.co/sowkV23AMI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 23, 2020

“Those that are able to speak freely BECAUSE of democracy, do their best to destroy democracy inadvertently. And like Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”. Also, the epithet ‘Mahatma’ was never used to harass citizens,” came as a reply by Richa.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga starring Kangana Ranaut. Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta. The film is all set to release tomorrow – January 24, 2019.

