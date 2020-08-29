Rhea Chakraborty Studied In A Catholic School In Agra, Ex-Teacher Says "She Had A Lot Of Confidence..."

Rhea Chakraborty, who is emerging as the main suspect in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has an Uttar Pradesh connection.

According to sources, Rhea spent a few years of her schooling at a Catholic school in Agra. Her father was in the Army Medical Corps who continuously moved from one city to another. During one of these postings, between 2002 and 2007, he was in Agra.

Rhea Chakraborty, during this period, studied at the St Clare’s Senior Secondary School, one of the top-rated schools in Agra. She studied in this school for about four years, from class V to IX.

Rhea Chakraborty’s schoolmates in Agra remember her as an outgoing girl who was into sports and extra-curricular activities. A schoolmate claimed that she was part of the school parliament as a class representative and a lot of seniors were her friends.

One of her former teachers recalled that Rhea was an ‘active’ student and good in studies. Said the teacher, “She had a lot of confidence and one could see that she was a good actor — she introduced herself in class in a dramatic manner. She was intelligent too.”

The teacher, who did not wish to be named for obvious reasons, said that Rhea was a member of the women’s basketball team.

The school principal Bhaskar Jesuraj confirmed that as per records of the school, Rhea Chakraborty studied in the school between 2002 and 2007.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, netizens are demanding the law enforcers to arrest Rhea Chakraborty.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Admits Typing The Drug Related Chats Herself?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube