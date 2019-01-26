Republic Day 2019: Hindustan Zindabad Rahega To Where’s Our Indian Flag – 5 Scenes That Will Evoke The INDIAN Out Of You!

Republic Day 2019: It’s not ideal to evoke your inner patriot on certain days but as it’s the day, 26th January, let’s look back at how Bollywood has celebrated the patriotism in the filmiest way. From Purab Aur Pashchim To Baby, we’ve had movies underlining the ‘Desh-bhakti’ evoking the Indian in us.

Let’s take a look at five of thousands of patriotic scenes from Bollywood movies:

1. Purab Aur Pashchim (1970)

Remember how Arjun (Akshay Kumar) from Namastey London asks Jasmeet (Katrina Kaif), to send the DVD of Manoj Kumar’s Purab Aur Pashchim to that ignorant chap after his speech? This was it. A scene from Purab Aur Pashchim in where Harnam (Pran) insults India and Bharat (Manoj Kumar) replies him back with a song. A must watch!

2. Border (1997)

This is probably the first Bollywood movie which comes to your mind when we talk about patriotic movies. Every frame of this film is filled with the love for the country. But the climax is something else, don’t you agree?

3. Gadar (2001)

Another Sunny Deol film on the list and how can we miss this? A romantic drama with some overwhelming addition of patriotism – perfect mixture for a solid plot. There will be no two thoughts about shortlisting this scene from the film.

4. Baby (2015)

Touted as this age’s Bharat Kumar, Akshay Kumar has been doing a mixed bag of movies highlighting some real social issues. But, Baby’s scene of “Religion wala column…” received a thunderous response from the audience.

5. Airlift (2016)

One man evacuating 1,70,000 stranded refugees from Kuwait! The single plot of the film screams the love for country. Yet another Akshay Kumar film and deservingly so. The scene in which Ranjit and everyone sees the Indian flag rising up in the sky, with a brilliant usage of KK’s Tu Bhoola Jise in the background is GOOSEBUMPS!

