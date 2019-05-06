Remo D’Souza Is Ready With Another Dance Script; Is ABCD 4 On The Cards?

Indians have been proving their mettle throughout the world, especially the country is ever shining in the field of art. Yesterday, the Indian dance crew named The Kings, won big at NBC’s American reality show, World Of Dance. Inspired and elated by The Kings, choreographer-director Remo D’Souza has stated of scripting the win for his next directorial.

While exclusively talking with Bollywood Life, the ace choreographer quoted, “I am so proud. They have made the Indian flag fly high. This is it! For me, it is like a dream come true. I told Suresh and The Kings that they will come out victorious this time. For someone, who knows about their journey, it is a huge feat. It is proof that India has the best talent.”

He further added that the win has inspired him with a script for his next film dance film. “They have given me the script for my fourth film. I will definitely do something that chronicles their journey. For the boys, I would like to say again, I am very proud. They are some of the best dancers in the world”, adds Remo.

The winner group The Kings is known for Bolly-hip-hop style and rose to fame after winning India’s Got Talent Season 3.

World Of Dance Season 3 kicked off on 26th February 2019, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough as the judges.

