Reliance Entertainment Appoints Shibasish Sarkar As Group CEO – Content, Digital & Gaming

Anil D. Ambani owned Reliance Entertainment today announced the elevation of Shibasish Sarkar as Group CEO – Content, Digital & Gaming.

Shibasish is a Chartered Accountant by training and entertainment industry professional with over 25 years of experience. He joined Reliance Entertainment in 2007 as CFO, and thereafter took on a larger role as Chief Operating Officer, developing tremendous operational and financial experience across films and TV production and distribution, digital content, gaming, etc.

Shibasish has played a pivotal role in establishing and managing the company’s industry acknowledged joint venture business model with leading creative filmmakers, including Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, Neeraj Pandey, S. Shashikant, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena amongst others. In addition, he has led the company’s plans to address the growing demand for Television, Digital and Animation content, delivering world-class originals to GEC and OTT platforms.

In 2018, Shibasish led the highly successful process on behalf of Reliance Entertainment for listing its UK-based gaming company, Codemasters, on the London Stock Exchange.

Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Vice-Chairman, Reliance Entertainment said, “Shibasish has been the backbone of our leadership team for over a decade, and has demonstrated excellent organizational capabilities in establishing and scaling up new business operations. We are confident he will lead the Company to new heights in the exciting entertainment landscape of the future.”

Speaking about his elevation, Shibasish stated, “I am deeply honored with the trust and confidence reposed in me, and I take this opportunity to thank my extraordinary team, and all partners and associates who have helped build a robust organization. Our goal will continually be to bring entertainment and joy to global audiences across multiple platforms, thereby building great value for all stakeholders.”

