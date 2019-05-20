Reel Street Dancers Varun Dhawan – Shraddha Kapoor Get A Real Street Dancer!

Sushant Pujari, a former street dancer, is thrilled to be a part of choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’souza’s upcoming movie “Street Dancer 3D“.

“I was destined to be where I’m today as I started off as a street dancer,” Sushant, who had earlier featured in “ABCD” and “ABCD 2” films, said in a statement.

“After being a part of ‘Street Dancer‘, I got reminded of how I started my career as a street dancer… I used to dance on the streets. Gradually, I started working as a background dancer. After all this, I’ve reached here (part of ‘Street Dancer‘),” he added.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

