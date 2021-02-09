Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has shared a picture while getting outlandish hair makeover, and joked that she is gearing up for space.

Raveena posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen getting her hair coloured, with aluminium foil strips being put on her head.

“I’m off to space ! Is it an alien! Noooo it’s Makeover Time,” Raveena Tandon wrote as the caption.

Raveena will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2. Actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the villain Adheera in the film. Earlier in January, the actress shared her happiness about the great response that the teaser of the film received.

Raveena who is shown as a woman in power in the teaser, said: “I am grateful to see the kind of huge response our teaser has received world over. It’s really overwhelming to see how the audiences have reacted to the teaser and it has broken all records. We have worked hard on the film and hope that the audiences continue to shower us with the same love eventually when the film hits the screen. We are all really happy”

KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018, won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects.

KGF 2, starring Yash, is directed by Prashanth Neel and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

