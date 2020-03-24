Raveena Tandon was recently asked with whom she would like to reunite, the answer was Shah Rukh Khan and she shared some very interesting reasons for it. Her chemistry with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan has always been appreciated by the fans.

She will soon be seen in Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and there has been much buzz about her character in that film. It’s also been said that she’ll be reprising for PM Indira Gandhi’s character in the film of which we saw a glimpse in KGF: Chapter 1.

About reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan, she talks about with ETimes saying, “I think it would have to be Shah Rukh Khan because we have a very strange history. I had signed four movies with SRK and one was ‘Zamana Deewana’, but unfortunately, with the other films – one of which was ‘Jadu’, it had the most amazing music, but unfortunately, the director passed away, then something happened with the producer. We were really looking forward to the release of the film because the songs were such a big hit. There was another film which I signed and then opted out of and then I didn’t even do ‘Daar’.”

She also remembers how she was offered to dance on the top of the train in Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora’s iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se. She said, “‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ was offered to me and I didn’t even do that because I was making a comeback and didn’t want to be stereotyped. ‘Sher Ki Ladki’ had just come out and it was suddenly this whole thing about item songs and I was trying to re-establish myself,” said Raveena.

She concluded by saying, “There were so many opportunities and there is so much affection between us when we meet. There is always this thing that there were so many movies we could have done that we didn’t end up doing.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!