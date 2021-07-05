Actors Raveena Tandon and Govinda, who have together given multiple hit films, will soon be seen in a project together.

Advertisement

While it is unclear what that project could be, Raveena on Sunday, gave a glimpse of the two actors together.

Advertisement

In the past, Raveena Tandon and Govinda have worked together in films such as “Dulhe Raja”, “Rajaji” and “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” amongst others.

Sharing a few selfies together, Raveena captioned the Instagram post: “The Grand reunion !#backtogether to hit the screen again!!!! What? Where? When? Coming Soon… #kisidiscomienjaayein.”

Raveena Tandon will also be seen making her digital debut with “Aranyan“. Besides this, she also has multi-lingual “KGF Chapter 2” with Kannada star Yash and actor Sanjay Dutt.

Must Read: Ananya Panday Enjoys Her ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Moment On A Beach

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube