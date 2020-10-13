Actress Raveena Tandon underwent a Covid-19 swab test here before returning to the set of her debut web show, as a precautionary measure. The actress is back on the sets. The last time she was on a set was in February for KGF Chapter 2.

She had taken the test in Mumbai, too, before leaving for the Himachal Pradesh hill town, and jokes saying she is becoming an expert at taking Covid tests.

“In beautiful Dalhousie ! Now becoming a pro at taking covid tests! No gagging or tickled sneezing anymore! And all good to go! Getting back to work on location after 8 months . Last shot in Feb for #kgfchapter2 . Excited and raring to go! Send me some love and blessings people,” Raveena Tandon wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she posted a clip of herself getting tested.

Raveena Tandon hasn’t revealed details about the project yet. She will next be seen in the film, “KGF 2”, starring Kannada superstar Yash. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1”. Sanjay Dutt will play the bad guy in the film.

