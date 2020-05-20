Rasika Dugal Has The Most Unusual Advice To Get Creative Amid Lockdown

Rasika Dugal, who is known for her roles in “Hamid”, “Mirzapur” and “Delhi Crime” among many others, has shared her “prescription for any creative process”.

Rasika took to Instagram, where she is seen sitting with a book, and with her glasses on the table.

“Never focus on the task at hand. Procrastinate, day-dream, wander. My prescription for any creative process,” Rasika captioned the image. Well, know won’t you all agree with us that procrastinating is certainly a piece of unusual advice to give to a person in order to boost their creativity?

Rasika Dugal had recently posted a photograph of herself in a room, which she tagged as her “dubbing studio.”

“Mera apna dubbing studio. Our sound-proofing isn’t the best but our coffee is great,” Rasika wrote.

On the professional front, Rasika Dugal will next be seen in projects like “Lootcase”, “A Suitable Boy” and “Mirzapur 2”.

