Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu says she is not a ‘protein bar kind of a person’ and that “laddoos” work for her.

Taapsee posted a string of pictures on Instagram where she could be seen gorging on some besan laddoos.

“Not a Protein Bar kind of person. What works for me are ‘laddoos’ approved by my superwoman @munmun.Ganeriwal. Filled up with the goodness of besan, coconut, nuts, gond and ghee. She calls it the ‘Protein Energy Balls’ and I call it my ‘healthy indulgence’#rashmirocket#eatingwise#healthyistasty,” she wrote as the caption.

Taapsee is currently busy shooting for her next film “Rashmi Rocket”.

In “Rashmi Rocket”, Taapsee plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the sports drama helmed by Director Akarsh Khurana.

Taapsee recently concluded the Jharkhand schedule for the film and is gearing up for the next schedule in Bhuj.

