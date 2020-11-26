Actor Priyanshu Painyuli put a check on his diet to play an army officer in Rashmi Rocket. Usually, Priyanshu fancies homecooked meals, but the actor in consultation with his nutritionist decided to monitor his meals. Balancing his carbs and protein, the actor went in for portion control, eating multiple meals through the day.

Packing his snacks with nuts, the actor focussed on building a muscular body with enough agility, as the role required him to.

“For three months, my days started with push-ups, crunches, sprint, burpee, pull-ups. I kicked off with high protein meals like breakfast. Most of the devouring was curtailed and I replaced it with low-fat items like fish, beans, egg whites, skim milk and low-fat yoghurt,” said Priyanshu.

“My diet was rich in raw and steamed vegetables, green leafy salads, whole-grain, breads, and fruits with skin. I obviously stayed away from sugary foods, minimising them to one time a week. I am at pretty much my ideal physique for the film. I have always been on the leaner side but this film required me to look like an army guy – a little muscular yet lean. And that required a different determination and focus. Looking the part is crucial in getting the psyche of the part and I feel like my character from ‘Rashmi Rocket’,” he added.

Meanwhile, Priyanshu Painyuli is all set to settle down in his life with his longtime girlfriend, Vandana Joshi. It is learnt that the duo had planned of marrying earlier this year, but plans got postponed due to COVID- 19.

Now, Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi will be tying a knot on 26th November i.e. tomorrow. The ceremony will take place in the hometown of the Mirzapur 2 actor, which is Dehradun. The actor himself revealed that the ceremony will not be a grand one, with 25 people from the bride and groom’s side each, will join the auspicious occasion.

