Actress Shalini Pandey, made her Tollywood debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy, is all set to enter Bollywood. The actress will enter the Hindi entertainment industry with a role in the Ranveer Singh starter Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The actress recently got herself a little companion, a three-month-old puppy named AJ. Read on to know what she has to say about her connection with the animals and how her life has changed post its inclusion.

Talking about her new companion, Shalini Pandey said, “As far back as I can remember, I always wanted a pet. I’m extremely fond of animals. Also, we had 3 dogs at my grandparent’s house when I was a kid. So, I always wanted to have my own companion. I feel connected to animals! My pup’s name is AJ and she is three months old! It was the most amazing feeling (bringing her home).”

Shalini Pandey shared the reason why she chooses to name her pup AJ. The Arjun Reddy actress said, “There’s a series called AJ and the Queen and I saw that series sometime back. I really love it and there is a little girl whose name is AJ, as in Amber Jasmine. I just like the initials AJ.”

Talking about the changed the pup has made to her life, the actress said, “My whole life was upside down the first few weeks. It was the most amazing feeling. Even if I have sleepless nights, I don’t feel the exhaustion because of her. Cuddling with her takes all the tiredness away. My life has changed and for good. There’s an additional family member at home! It’s the most beautiful feeling. I’m just super excited every day to see what she destroys next!”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, social comedy-drama, directed Divyang Thakkar also stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak and Deeksha Joshi.

Must Read: Laxmmi Bomb, Big Bull & Bhuj: The Pride of India Release DELAYED Because Of This Reason?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube