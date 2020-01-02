 Ranveer Singh Wouldn’t Allow Deepika Padukone To Get Out Of Bed! Here’s What Exactly Happened

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are certainly one of the most talked-about couples of B-Town. Not just fans but celebrities too adore the couple and are often seen putting the duo in tricky situations. And that is exactly what Kartik Aaryan recently did at an award ceremony! Wait till you hear it.

At the recently concluded Star Screen Awards Kartik Aaryan was hosting a fun segment with Deepika Padukone. The SKTKS actor asked Deepika which side of the bed did she get off from. Deepika being the true beauty she is laughed off but then after a moment’s thought said she wakes up from the right side of the bed!

But things did not end there. Kartik propped Ranveer Singh, who was sitting in the audience to answer the question. Well, Ranveer held a poker face for a few splits second and then with a smirk on his face said, “Right, left tab hoga jab mai nikalne duga inko.”

While Ranveer’s candid answer got Deepika a tad bit embarrassed, splits of cute laughter erupted from all corners at the unabashed display of love by the couple! Check out the video below:

For those living under a rock, DeepVeer tied the knot at Italy’s Lake Como in December 2018. The ceremony was a private and intimate affair with only close family members in attendance. The couple, however, threw a grand reception for their filmy friends in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be seen on the 10th of January in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey. Ranveer Singh has Kabir Khan’s ’83 that is slated to release on the 10th of April 2020.

