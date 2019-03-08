Ranveer Singh Shoots One Of The Most EXPENSIVE Ads With Abhinay Deo!

Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport in the 3rd of March leaving the country. While we all tried to figure the reason for this unannounced visit, finally we have the answer. Ranveer, it seems, took a flight to Cape Town to shoot adrenaline pumping ad that will see him collaborate with ace ad-guru Abhinay Deo.

Ranveer has tasted incredible success with his latest action film, the blockbuster Simmba, that went on to do 240 crores nett in India. Looks like he will wow us again with his action avatar in this high octane action extravaganza whose production budget is touted to be one of the biggest for an ad ever made in the country! We can’t wait to watch what this collaboration between Ranveer and Abhinay treats us with.

