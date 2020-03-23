Ranveer Singh Shares His Post Quarantine Look & Takes His Quirky Side To The Next Level

Coronavirus Pandemic is the most discussed topic these days and it has left no option for masses other than staying in their homes quarantined. Ranveer Singh who is making the most of it while putting his daily updates on Instagram has now shared a post quarantine look and this is the funniest content on Internet today.

Ranveer has been super active on Instagram since the day he entered the quarantine. The actor has been sharing random things from his childhood pictures, to the poster of his first play, to his food cravings and many other things. Yesterday he shared a picture in which he donned his post quarantine avatar and captioned it as, “Me coming out of quarantine.”

In the picture the actor can be seen sporting dreadlocks, messy beard, spread kohl and white eyes. He looked all kinds of evil and super messed up in the picture.

Meanwhile, we also saw Ranveer with wife Deepika yesterday as they cheered for the fighters in their balcony as requested by PM Narendra Modi. The video of the two cheering and clapping with all smiles went viral and garnered love.

On the work front, Ranveer’s next release ’83 has been pushed ahead due to the pandemic. The star also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht. According to the reports Ranveer has been roped alongside Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Baiju Bawra.

