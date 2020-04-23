Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan Grooving To Aankh Maarey In This Throwback Video Will Make You Get Up And Dance; Watch Video

Due to the lockdown, everybody is in house arrest and our B-town celebs are no exception. Celebs like Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan among others are very active on social media platforms, especially during these days, trying to entertain their fans. Just like the old shows are coming back on TV, old videos and pictures of celebs are keeping the fans entertained.

One such video which is currently going viral yet again is Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan grooving on Aankh Marey from Simmba during their promotional events. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point.

The video was taken during the promotions of Simmba. Sara looks pretty in a white-colored lehenga, while Ranveer known for his quirky fashion style looks uber cool in an animal printed jacket and black pants with cool sunglasses.

Take a look:

As soon as the video was posted, fans started showering love on the post and commented, “They should do a movie together again.”

The film follows Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao, a corrupt police officer hailing from the same town as Singham, who is forced to lead a more righteous path after tragedy strikes those near him. The film was helmed by Rohit Shetty and was written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid Farhad.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan paired up for the first time together in the film and the peppy number Aankh Marey was one of the most popular songs of the movie.

