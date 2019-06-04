Ranveer Singh Backs Up V.Unbeatable Dance Group For America’s Got Talent

Actor Ranveer Singh says he is proud of V.Unbeatable, Mumbai-based dance group, that got a standing ovation from the judges of the reality show “America’s Got Talent” last month.

“Gully boys dancing like Peshwas! World class performers making India proud, unbeatable,” Ranveer tweeted on Monday.

Along with the tweet, he shared a link of the video in which the group is seen performing to “Malhaari” song from Ranveer-starrer “Bajirao Mastani“.

The troupe comprises 28 members aged 12-27 years. They chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya‘ in unison before starting their sequence, which included jaw-dropping flips and electrifying dance moves.

Before their performance, the dance group was asked what it was like to stay in Mumbai. One member said: “Life in Mumbai is very hard… the life in slums.”

Gully boys dancing like Peshwas!!! 👑 world class performers making India proud 🇮🇳 UNBEATABLE!!!https://t.co/J3harQGgSv — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 3, 2019

“Many members of our group live in slums. The slums are crowded, dirty and they don’t get proper electricity. Often 7-10 people stay in one room. It’s challenging to survive there. Each day we pray for a better life, but in slums, there is very little opportunity for us.”

Dance gives them an opportunity to forget their surrounding.

“For the past two weeks, we have not been able to sleep. This opportunity could change our lives. Everyone wants to succeed and give back to their families. We used to watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ on YouTube.

“We were like ‘can we go here someday?’ We were just dreaming about it and today we are here. It’s our dream come true,” said a member.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!