Randeep Hooda To Make His Way Into Hollywood With Debut Film ‘Extraction’

Actor Randeep Hooda is on a roll. Earlier this year, we saw him in a pivotal role in Love Aaj Kal and viewers have been going all gaga over his screen presence in the movie. He is also set to play an anti-hero in Radhe, which will be releasing this Eid.

In addition to this, Randeep is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the movie Extraction.

Extraction, also stars Chris Hemsworth and marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave.

Joe Russo of the directing duo Russo Brothers, has penned the story.

Talking about this association, Randeep said “I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. It was a great experience working with Hemsworth, Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave.”

Talking about his character Randeep shares, “It is described as a wrecking ball in the script. He’s had a run as a military personnel and is now working for Ovi’s father. For the action shots, we rehearsed twice a day for 10 days, since many of my roles so far have been more dramatic. I must say, I’ve never had a director on a wire, hanging next to me, giving me instructions.”

Extraction will be streaming on Netflix from April 24, 2020.

